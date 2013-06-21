New Issue-L-Bank adds $100 mln to 2015 FRN

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Guarantor State of Baden Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date June 27, 2013
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.2 billion
when fungible
Temp XS0903255312
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.