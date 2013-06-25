New Issue- UBRD Capital prices $68 mln 2018 bond

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Issuer UBRD Capital Limited
Borrower JSC ”The Ural Bank for Reconstruction
and Development”
Issue Amount $68 million
Maturity Date December 27, 2018
Coupon 12.0 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BCP securities, BNP Paribas & Sberbank CIB
Ratings B (S&P)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.