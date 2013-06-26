FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IFFIM prices $700 mln 2016 FRN
#Financials
June 26, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- IFFIM prices $700 mln 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Facility for

Immunisation (IFFIM)

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date July 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp

Payment Date July 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Reg S ISIN XS0949331291

144a ISIN US45951B2A63

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

