New Issue- IFFIM prices $700 mln 2016 FRN

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Facility for
Immunisation (IFFIM)
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date July 5, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp
Payment Date July 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Reg S ISIN XS0949331291
144a ISIN US45951B2A63
