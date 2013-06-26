New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln SFR to 2023 bond

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 26, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 97.177

Reoffer price 96.427

Yield 1.522 pct

Spread Mid Swap flat

Payment Date July 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & SVR

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 175 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH021745656

Permanent ISIN CH0196878661

Data supplied by International Insider.