New Issue-MACIF adds 150 mln euro to 2023 bond

Jun 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Mutuelle Assurance des Commercants et Industriels
de France et des Cadres et Sal (MACIF)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date March 08, 2023
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 102.586
Reoffer price 102.586
Yield 5.15 pct
Spread 315.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 400 million
euro when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.