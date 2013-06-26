FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2013 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.93

Reoffer price 99.93

Yield 1.76 pct

Payment Date July 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB2F59

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

