New Issue- EGW prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EGW prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Emissionszentrale der Schweizer Gemeinden (EGW)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 70.7 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 24, 2028

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.442

Reoffer price 101.492

Spread Minus 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0217579785

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 31.6 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 24, 2023

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.518

Reoffer price 99.768

Spread Minus 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0217579777

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
