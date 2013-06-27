FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CRH adds 500 mln euros to 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- CRH adds 500 mln euros to 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l‘Habitat

(CRH)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2025

Coupon 2.4 pct

Reoffer price 97.565

Yield 2.647 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, LBBW, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext-Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011388339

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

