New Issue- CRH adds 500 mln euros to 2025 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l‘Habitat

(CRH)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2025

Coupon 2.4 pct

Reoffer price 97.565

Yield 2.647 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, LBBW, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext-Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011388339

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.