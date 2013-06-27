New Issue- CRH adds 500 mln euros to 2025 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l‘Habitat
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2025
Coupon 2.4 pct
Reoffer price 97.565
Yield 2.647 pct
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, LBBW, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext-Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro
when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.