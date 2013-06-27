New Issue- OEBB Infrastruktur prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower OEBB Infrastruktur AG

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 4, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.593

Spread 28.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 20bp

Over the interpolated November 2022

& October 2023 RAGBs

Payment Date July 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International,

Raiffeisen Bank International AG & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0949964810

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.