New Issue- OEBB Infrastruktur prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower OEBB Infrastruktur AG
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 4, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.593
Spread 28.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 20bp
Over the interpolated November 2022
& October 2023 RAGBs
Payment Date July 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International,
Raiffeisen Bank International AG & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing Lux & Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
