New Issue-Banco De Chile prices 125 mln SFR 2017 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco De Chile
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 25, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.277
Reoffer price 99.777
Yield 1.182 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
