New Issue-LBBW prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond
June 28, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-LBBW prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 22, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.457

Reoffer price 99.457

Yield 2.313 pct

Payment Date June 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000LB0SYZ2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
