New Issue-LBBW prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 22, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.457
Reoffer price 99.457
Yield 2.313 pct
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
