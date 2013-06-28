FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ENBW prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-ENBW prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower ENBW International Finance BV

Guarantor Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 12, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.634

Reoffer price 99.934

Yield 2.257 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0217677654

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 12, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.44

Reoffer price 99.94

Yield 1.262 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0217677605

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Prograame

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

