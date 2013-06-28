New Issue-Network Rail adds 200 mln stg to 2047 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Guarantor United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date Novemebr 22, 2047
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 126.077
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct Due 2047 UKT
Payment Date July 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Notes The issue size will total 3.76 billion sterling
When fungible
Permanent ISIN XS0322049296
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.