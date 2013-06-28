FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Network Rail adds 200 mln stg to 2047 bond
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Network Rail adds 200 mln stg to 2047 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date Novemebr 22, 2047

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 126.077

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct Due 2047 UKT

Payment Date July 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Notes The issue size will total 3.76 billion sterling

When fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0322049296

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.