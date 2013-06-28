New Issue- Vorarlberger LHB prices 100 mln sfr 2018 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Vorarlberger Landes Und Hypothekenbank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 25, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.