New Issue- Vorarlberger LHB prices 100 mln sfr 2018 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Vorarlberger Landes Und Hypothekenbank

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 25, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

