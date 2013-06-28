FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2013 / 3:32 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 03, 2020

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 4bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 4bp

Payment Date July 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB2F83

