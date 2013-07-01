New Issue-Shanks Group prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Shanks Group Plc
Guarantor Cairo Group Ltd, Orgaworld Canada Ltd, Shanks BV,
Shanks & Mcewan (Environmental Services) Ltd,
Shanks & Mcewan (Overseas Holdings) Ltd, Shanks Belgium
Holdings BV, Shanks Capital Investment Ltd, Shanks Chemical
Services Ltd, Shanks Environmental Services Ltd, Shanks Finance Ltd,
Shanks Financial Management Ltd, Shanks Hainaut SA, Shanks
Holding Ltd, Shanks Investment, Shanks Liege-Luxembourg SA, Shanks
PFI Investments Ltd, Shanks SA, Shanks Vlaanderen NV and Shanks
Waste Management Ltd
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2019
Coupon 4.23 pct
Issue price 101.875
Yield 3.874 pct
Payment Date July 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & KBC Bank
Listing London
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
