New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.05 bln SEK 2016 FRN

July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 1.05 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 05, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 36bp
Payment Date Swedbank AB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.