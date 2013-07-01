New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

July 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 8, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 90bp
Reoffer price 99.7015
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 100bp
Payment Date July 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.