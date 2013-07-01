New Issue- Alstom prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Alstom
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 8, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.503
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 213.3bp
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date July 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Unicredit, Banca IMI, BayernLB, CM-CIC & Mitsubishi
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
