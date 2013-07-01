New Issue- Alstom prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Alstom

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.503

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 213.3bp

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date July 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland,

Unicredit, Banca IMI, BayernLB, CM-CIC & Mitsubishi

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011531631

Data supplied by International Insider.