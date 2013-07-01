FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank adds $325 mln to 2016 FRN
July 1, 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount $325 million

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Reoffer price 100.003

Payment Date July 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Nomura & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS0882563108

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
