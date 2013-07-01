New Issue-Rentenbank adds $325 mln to 2016 FRN

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount $325 million

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Reoffer price 100.003

Payment Date July 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Nomura & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS0882563108

Data supplied by International Insider.