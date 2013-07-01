New Issue-Rentenbank adds $325 mln to 2016 FRN

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount $325 million
Maturity Date June 30, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor flat
Reoffer price 100.003
Payment Date July 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Nomura & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total $1.0 billion
when fungible
