New Issue-ST Gallen prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
July 1, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-ST Gallen prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Kanton St Gallen

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 16, 2038

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.34

Reoffer price 100.39

ISIN CH0217825311

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 16, 2038

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 102.105

Reoffer price 101.155

ISIN CH0217825337

* * * *

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
