New Issue-ST Gallen prices dual tranche deal

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Kanton St Gallen
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 16, 2038
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.34
Reoffer price 100.39
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 16, 2038
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 102.105
Reoffer price 101.155
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.