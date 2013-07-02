New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln NOK to 2019 bond

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB.UL]
Issue Amount 200 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 22, 2013
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102.675
Payment Date July 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling, 0.275 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.9 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.