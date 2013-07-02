FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- TOTAL Capital prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond
July 2, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower TOTAL Capital Canada Ltd

Guarantor TOTAL SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 9, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.165

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0951395317

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

