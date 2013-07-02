New Issue- Credito Emiliano prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credito Emiliano

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 9, 2020

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.226

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, ING, Natixis, RBS

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

