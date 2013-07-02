FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Dexia Credit prices 1.50 bln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local ASA

Guarantor States of Belgium, France & Luxembourg

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.953

Yield 1.016 pct

Spread 75.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.75 pct Due 2016 OBL 160

Payment Date July 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Doldman Sachs International &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launchedd under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0951560969

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

