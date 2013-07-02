New Issue-Dexia Credit prices 1.50 bln euro 2016 bond

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local ASA

Guarantor States of Belgium, France & Luxembourg

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.953

Yield 1.016 pct

Spread 75.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.75 pct Due 2016 OBL 160

Payment Date July 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Doldman Sachs International &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launchedd under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0951560969

Data supplied by International Insider.