New Issue-Dexia Credit prices 1.50 bln euro 2016 bond

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local ASA
Guarantor States of Belgium, France & Luxembourg
Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.953
Yield 1.016 pct
Spread 75.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.75 pct Due 2016 OBL 160
Payment Date July 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Doldman Sachs International &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launchedd under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.