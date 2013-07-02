New Issue-NWB prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

(NWB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 2, 2013

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.57

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.3bp

Over the Bund

Payment Date July 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0951381523

