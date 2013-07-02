New Issue- KfW prices $1.0 bln 2015 FRN

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date July 9, 2015
Coupon 1-month Libor + 6bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank,
& Goldman Sachs Internationl
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
