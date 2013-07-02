New Issue- KfW prices $1.0 bln 2015 FRN

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date July 9, 2015

Coupon 1-month Libor + 6bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank,

& Goldman Sachs Internationl

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN US500769FT69

