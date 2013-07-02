New Issue- Zurich prices multi tranche deal

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kanton Zurich

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 29, 2022

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.581

ISIN CH0217850673

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 360 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 29, 2038

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.611

ISIN CH0217850699

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 29, 2026

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 100.95

ISIN CH0217850681

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 29, 2015

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 100.62

ISIN CH0217850632

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB, Raifk & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.