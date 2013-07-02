New Issue-Aivav prices 650 mln euro 2043 bond

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aviva Plc

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date July 05, 2043

Coupon 6.125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 413 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 442.5bp

Over the 1.50 pct Due 2023 DBR

Payment Date July 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, HSBC, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0951553592

