New Issue-IEC adds dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IEC adds dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.

Borrower The Isreal Electric Corp ltd (IEC)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date June 21, 2018

Coupon 5.625 pct

Issue price 101.75

Reoffer price 101.75

Yield 5.219 pct

Notes The issue size will total $600 million when fungible

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date June 21, 2023

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price 100.375

Reoffer price 100.375

Yield 6.822 pct

Notes The issue size will total 500 $million when fungible

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Citi

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
