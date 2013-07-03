New Issue- Specialfastigheter prices 175 mln SEK 2018 FRN

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB
Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 10, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 41bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing nasdaq OMX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
