New Issue- Specialfastigheter prices 175 mln SEK 2018 FRN

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB

Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 10, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 41bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing nasdaq OMX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0005307964

