New Issue-KOROIL prices 240 mln SFR 2018 bond

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Korea National Oil Corp (KOROIL)

Issue Amount 240 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.246

Payment Date July 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse, BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN CH0217986378

Data supplied by International Insider.