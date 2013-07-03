New Issue-KBN adds 100 mln stg to 2020 bond

July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.365

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct september 2015 UKT

Payment Date July 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS095198866

