New Issue- NAB adds 200 mln sfr to 2020 bond

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 97.992
Reoffer price 97.292
Spread 39 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 350 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0215076305
