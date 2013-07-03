New Issue- NAB adds 200 mln sfr to 2020 bond

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 17, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 97.992

Reoffer price 97.292

Spread 39 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 350 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0215076305

ISIN CH0210384134

