New Issue-NRW.BANK prices $300 mln 2016 FRN

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW.BANK

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date July 08, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees German

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0951555886

