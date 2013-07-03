New Issue- GDF Suez prices multi tranche deal

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower GDF Suez SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.342

Spread 358.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.25 pct 2018 OBL

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,

BNP paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan,

Societe Generale, BBVA, BOTM, ING, Mizuho, Natixis,

SMBC & Unicredit

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 97.588

Spread 387.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,

BNP paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan,

Societe Generale, BBVA, BOTM, ING, Mizuho, Natixis,

SMBC & Unicredit

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 98.261

Spread 330.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2019 UKT

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,

CITI, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, RBS, Santander & HSBC

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 10, 2013

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

