New Issue-CBA prices A$125 mln 2019 bond

Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date September 24, 2019
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.943
Yield 5.011 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
