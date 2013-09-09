New Issue-GE Capital prices 550 mln stg to 2023 bond

Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower GE Capital UK Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp
Issue Amount 550 million Sterling
Maturity Date September 13, 2023
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.945
Yield 2.59 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date September 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Unidsclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue