New Issue-GE Capital prices 550 mln stg to 2023 bond
September 9, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-GE Capital prices 550 mln stg to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower GE Capital UK Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp

Issue Amount 550 million Sterling

Maturity Date September 13, 2023

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.945

Yield 2.59 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date September 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Unidsclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

