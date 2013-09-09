New Issue- IADB prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

Sep 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.74
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date September 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC Capital Markets & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
