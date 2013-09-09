FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IADB prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond
#Market News
September 9, 2013 / 3:24 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- IADB prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

(IADB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.74

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC Capital Markets & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0971575880

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

