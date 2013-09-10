FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rph from debt auction, yields rise
#Asia
September 10, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rph from debt auction, yields rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 12 trillion
rupiah ($1.08 billion) from an auction of government bonds on
Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah,
the finance ministry's debt office said.
    According to the ministry's debt office, the highest
bid-to-cover ratio was 7.84 for 6-month T-bills, with the yield
for one-year bonds higher than the previous auction on Aug. 27. 
     
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
                    3-mth    1-yr    11-yr    16-yr    21-yr
                    T-bill   T-bill  <IDFR00  <IDFR00  <IDFR00
                                     70=>     71=>     68=>
 Incoming bids      7.835     7.300    8.629    3.895    4.985
 (trln rph)                                            
 Winning bids       1             2    3.350    2.400    3.250
 (trln rph)                                            
 - Competitive      1             1    2.850    2.075    2.875
 bids                                                  
 - Non competitive  0.00          1      0.5    0.325    0.375
 bids                                                  
 Lowest yield       5.39000  6.9000  8.75000  9.10000  9.20000
 (pct)                            0                    
 Highest yield      6.75000  7.5500  9.20000  9.70000  9.75000
 (pct)                            0                    
 Weighted avg       5.54250  6.9325  8.79835  9.21128  9.34013
 yield                            0                    
 Bid-to-cover       7.84       3.65     2.58     1.62     1.53
 ratio                                                 
                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,160 rupiah)

($1 = 11160.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

