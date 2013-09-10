FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Scor SE prices 250 mln sfr perp bond
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2013 / 9:58 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- Scor SE prices 250 mln sfr perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Scor SE

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Spread 409.92 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss/French

ISIN CH0223321990

