New Issue- Scor SE prices 250 mln sfr perp bond

Sep 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Scor SE
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price Par
Spread 409.92 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss/French
Data supplied by International Insider.