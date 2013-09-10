FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BP Capital prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond
September 10, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-BP Capital prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BP Capital Markets p.l.c

Guarantor BP p.l.c

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2021

Coupon 2.517 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.518 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101.7bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, lloyds,

Santander GBM & SG CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0972165681

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

