New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond

Sep 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 18, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.945

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 18.9bp

Over the CT2

Payment Date September 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, HSBC & Nomura

