New Issue-PEUGEOT prices 600 mln euro 2019 bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower PEUGEOT S.A
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2019
Coupon 6.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.366
Spread 504.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 553.8bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,CACIB ,HSBC, Natixis & SGCIB
Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.