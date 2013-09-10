New Issue- Unedic adds 300 mln euros to 2019 bond

Sep 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Unedic

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 106.919

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over FRTR

Payment Date September 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB

& Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011568807

