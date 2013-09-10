FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Unedic adds 300 mln euros to 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2013 / 3:52 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Unedic adds 300 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Unedic

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 106.919

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over FRTR

Payment Date September 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB

& Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011568807

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.