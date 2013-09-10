New Issue-KfW prices $3.0 bln 2020 bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date October 01, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.752
Reoffer price 99.752
Yield 2.789 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP