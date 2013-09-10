New Issue-ABN AMRO prices C$100 mln 2018 bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date September 24, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.509

Yield 3.609 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, CIBC & TD

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0972150733

