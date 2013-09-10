FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Fukoku Mutual prices $500 mln perp bond
#Market News
September 10, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Fukoku Mutual prices $500 mln perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perputal

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.5 pct

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura, citi & MIZ

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0968554609

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

