New Issue-Fukoku Mutual prices $500 mln perp bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perputal

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.5 pct

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura, citi & MIZ

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0968554609

