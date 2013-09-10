New Issue-Fukoku Mutual prices $500 mln perp bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perputal
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.5 pct
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura, citi & MIZ
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
