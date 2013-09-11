FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS hires ex-Barclays banker to lead Indonesia i.bank-source
September 11, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

UBS hires ex-Barclays banker to lead Indonesia i.bank-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - UBS has hired former Barclays banker, Agung Prabowo, to lead its investment bank in Indonesia, southeast Asia’s biggest economy, a source with the knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Prabowo, who was also a former UBS banker before being hired by Barclays, will replace Rajiv Louis, who left UBS last year to lead the Indonesian operations of U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP.

The Swiss bank extended its lead in Asia-Pacific stock underwriting during the first half of the year.

UBS and Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Jason Szep and Louise Heavens)

