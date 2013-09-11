New Issue- Renault SA prices 600 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Renault SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2018

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.587

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP paribas, Mizuho & Natixis

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN FR0011568963

