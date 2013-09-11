FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Renault SA prices 600 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2013 / 2:57 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Renault SA prices 600 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Renault SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2018

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.587

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP paribas, Mizuho & Natixis

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN FR0011568963

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

